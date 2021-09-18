Box: Farmington 12, Oakville 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|12
|11
|0
|Oakville
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|15-6
|2-1
|213/10
|71/3
|Oakville
|9-6
|0-1
|93/4
|76/4
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, So.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Courtney Swink (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#7, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Elly Robbins (#3, P)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.