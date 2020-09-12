Box: Farmington 13, Festus 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Farmington
|2
|4
|1
|6
|0
|13
|14
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|1-9
|0-2
|25/2
|80/8
|Farmington
|6-5
|1-1
|71/7
|52/5
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Miller (#14, 1B, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
