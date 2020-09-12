 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 13, Festus 2
Box: Farmington 13, Festus 2

12345RHE
Festus00020200
Farmington2416013140

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus1-90-225/280/8
Farmington6-51-171/752/5

Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)4232000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)4223001
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)2220000
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)4221000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)3121000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)2111000
Abbie Miller (#14, 1B, So.)1110000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)3112000
Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)0100000

