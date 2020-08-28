 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 13, Northwest Cedar Hill 0
Box: Farmington 13, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

1234RHE
Farmington41621360
Northwest Cedar Hill0000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington3-10-037/914/4
Northwest Cedar Hill2-20-029/735/9

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)3221000
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)3211100
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)4211000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)2201000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)3121100
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)2100000
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)3101000

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

