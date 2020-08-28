Box: Farmington 14, Linn 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|11
|2
|Linn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|3-1
|0-0
|37/9
|14/4
|Linn
|1-4
|0-0
|28/7
|45/11
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sloane Elam (#13, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Linn
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
