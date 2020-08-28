 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 14, Linn 5
1234567RHE
Farmington000000014112
Linn0000000500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington3-10-037/914/4
Linn1-40-028/745/11

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)4243100
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)3210000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)4210000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)2210000
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)2200000
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)3111100
Sloane Elam (#13, C, Sr.)2110000
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)4111000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)3112000

Linn
Individual stats Have not been reported.

