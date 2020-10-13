 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 16, De Soto 6
123456RHE
De Soto023100600
Farmington03309116162

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
De Soto5-192-5110/5236/10
Farmington18-116-2247/10134/6

De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)4322100
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)3233000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)4220100
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)3224100
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)3210000
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)4122100
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)4110000
Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)0100000
Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)0100000
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)2100000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)4032000

