Box: Farmington 16, De Soto 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|De Soto
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Farmington
|0
|3
|3
|0
|9
|1
|16
|16
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|De Soto
|5-19
|2-5
|110/5
|236/10
|Farmington
|18-11
|6-2
|247/10
|134/6
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.