Box: Farmington 16, Jefferson 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|4
|2
|7
|0
|3
|16
|17
|1
|Jefferson
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|13-11
|4-2
|194/8
|123/5
|Jefferson
|5-9
|1-4
|85/4
|108/4
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sloane Elam (#13, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.