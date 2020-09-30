 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 16, Jefferson 2
Box: Farmington 16, Jefferson 2

12345RHE
Farmington4270316171
Jefferson01010200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington13-114-2194/8123/5
Jefferson5-91-485/4108/4

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)5332101
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)4322000
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)4312000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)4222200
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)3131000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)4123100
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)4121100
Sloane Elam (#13, C, Sr.)4121001

Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.

