 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Farmington 2, Cape Notre Dame 1

  • 0
12RHE
Farmington02271
Cape Notre Dame10100

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington13-73-0136/773/4
Cape Notre Dame1-40-17/021/1

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jocelyn Grimes (#2, OF, Jr.)2110000
Lilly Staat (#22, MIF, So.)0100000
Elly Robbins (#3, P)3022110
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, Sr.)3010000
Abbie Miller (#14, 1b, Sr.)2010000
Avery Graham (#18, 3B, Jr.)3010000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, MIF, Jr.)3010000

Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News