Box: Farmington 2, Cape Notre Dame 1

|1
|2
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|0
|2
|2
|7
|1
|Cape Notre Dame
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|13-7
|3-0
|136/7
|73/4
|Cape Notre Dame
|1-4
|0-1
|7/0
|21/1
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jocelyn Grimes (#2, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Staat (#22, MIF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elly Robbins (#3, P)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Miller (#14, 1b, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Graham (#18, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, MIF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cape Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.