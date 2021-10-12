 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 22, De Soto 3
Box: Farmington 22, De Soto 3

123RHE
De Soto003327
Farmington157022121

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
De Soto1-220-780/3336/15
Farmington28-67-1376/1696/4

De SotoABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ella DeClue (Jr.)2110000
Hannah Eberhardt (Sr.)2113001
Emily Sampson (Sr.)1100000

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Elly Robbins (#3, P)3338011
Abby Robbins (#2, 2B, Sr.)3321000
Jayden Tucker (#7, SS, So.)2322100
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, Jr.)1300000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, Jr.)3223000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, So.)2222100
Abbie Miller (#14, 1B, Jr.)0200000
Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, So.)1200000
Courtney Swink (#1, P, Sr.)3110000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, So.)0100000

