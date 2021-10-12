Box: Farmington 22, De Soto 3

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|De Soto
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Farmington
|15
|7
|0
|22
|12
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|De Soto
|1-22
|0-7
|80/3
|336/15
|Farmington
|28-6
|7-1
|376/16
|96/4
|De Soto
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ella DeClue (Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Eberhardt (Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Sampson (Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Elly Robbins (#3, P)
|3
|3
|3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|Abby Robbins (#2, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#7, SS, So.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, Jr.)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, So.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Abbie Miller (#14, 1B, Jr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, So.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
