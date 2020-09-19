 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 23, Lee's Summit 9
Box: Farmington 23, Lee's Summit 9

1234RHE
Farmington7410223161
Lee's Summit5202900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington9-92-1138/898/5
Lee's Summit0-30-014/145/2

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)5434300
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)2421000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)2322000
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)4244101
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)2210000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)3211000
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)2200000
Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)2120000
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)2112100

Lee's Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.

