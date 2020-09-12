 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 5, Fox 2
Box: Farmington 5, Fox 2

1234567RHE
Farmington0001310590
Fox1001000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington6-51-171/652/5
Fox4-20-043/431/3

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)4131200
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)4110000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)3111001
Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)3110000
Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)0100000
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)2010000
Bralea McClain (#10, 1B, Sr.)3010000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)4011000

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

