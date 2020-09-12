Box: Farmington 5, Fox 2

|1
|Farmington
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|6-5
|1-1
|71/6
|52/5
|Fox
|4-2
|0-0
|43/4
|31/3
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bralea McClain (#10, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
