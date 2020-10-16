Box: Farmington 5, Hillsboro 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|20-11
|6-2
|262/8
|137/4
|Hillsboro
|18-10
|6-0
|205/7
|92/3
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
