Box: Farmington 5, Hillsboro 2
Box: Farmington 5, Hillsboro 2

1234567RHE
Farmington0000005541
Hillsboro0000011200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington20-116-2262/8137/4
Hillsboro18-106-0205/792/3

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)3111000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)3110000
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)4110000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)2101000
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)2100000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)3012000

Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.

