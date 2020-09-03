Box: Farmington 5, North County 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmington
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North County
|0-1
|0-1
|0/0
|5/5
|Farmington
|4-2
|1-0
|42/42
|24/24
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
