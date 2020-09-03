 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 5, North County 0
Box: Farmington 5, North County 0

1234567RHE
North County0000000000
Farmington1040000571

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North County0-10-10/05/5
Farmington4-21-042/4224/24

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)3233002
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)3122001
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)3100000
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)3010100
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)2010000

