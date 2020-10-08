 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Farmington 6, Perryville 2
0 comments

Box: Farmington 6, Perryville 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Perryville0001010200
Farmington0002130682

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Perryville15-56-1160/859/3
Farmington17-116-2231/12128/6

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)4120000
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)4122000
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)4120100
Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)0100000
Sloane Elam (#13, C, Sr.)2010000
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)4011100

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports