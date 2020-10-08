Box: Farmington 6, Perryville 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Farmington
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|6
|8
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Perryville
|15-5
|6-1
|160/8
|59/3
|Farmington
|17-11
|6-2
|231/12
|128/6
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sloane Elam (#13, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
