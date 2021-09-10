 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 7, Francis Howell North 2
1234567RHE
Farmington0111301700
Francis Howell North0001001250

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington9-22-0121/1135/3
Francis Howell North6-42-055/536/3

Farmington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)4121200
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)4110010
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)4011000
Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)2010100

