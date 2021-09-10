Box: Farmington 7, Francis Howell North 2

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|9-2
|2-0
|121/11
|35/3
|Francis Howell North
|6-4
|2-0
|55/5
|36/3
|Farmington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
