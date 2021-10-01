 Skip to main content
Box: Fatima 5, Sullivan 3
1234567RHE
Sullivan0000000352
Fatima0000000580

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Sullivan16-67-0180/860/3
Fatima5-20-031/121/1

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Evvie Blankenship (5-2, P, Fr.)2212001
Hannah Campbell (#3, 5-1, OF, Jr.)0100000
Dorie Richardson (#5, 5-1, UTL, Fr.)3010000
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, Jr.)3010000
Hayli Venable (#7, 5-4, UTL, So.)3010000
Molly Lohden (#2, 5-3, U, Fr.)3011100

FatimaABRHRBI2B3BHR
TEAM STATS0580000

