Box: Fatima 5, Sullivan 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Fatima
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Sullivan
|16-6
|7-0
|180/8
|60/3
|Fatima
|5-2
|0-0
|31/1
|21/1
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Evvie Blankenship (5-2, P, Fr.)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hannah Campbell (#3, 5-1, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dorie Richardson (#5, 5-1, UTL, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hayli Venable (#7, 5-4, UTL, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Lohden (#2, 5-3, U, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fatima
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|TEAM STATS
|0
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.