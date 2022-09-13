Box: Festus 10, De Soto 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Festus
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10
|10
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|De Soto
|1-9
|0-1
|26/3
|91/9
|Festus
|3-8
|1-2
|51/5
|98/10
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madelyn Kissee (#9, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (#34, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey Propst (#13, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Madelyn Geiler (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Anna Arman (#16, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Gillam (#18, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubree Huskey (#10)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Pikey (#25)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0