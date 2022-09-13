 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Festus 10, De Soto 0

  • 0
123456RHE
De Soto000000000
Festus04103210100

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
De Soto1-90-126/391/9
Festus3-81-251/598/10

De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madelyn Kissee (#9, Jr.)2210000
Rylie Moore (#34, So.)3211010
Bailey Propst (#13, Sr.)4132100
Madelyn Geiler (#1, Jr.)2121010
Anna Arman (#16, Sr.)3111000
Olivia Gillam (#18, So.)3111000
Aubree Huskey (#10)2110000
Paige Pikey (#25)0100000

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (10-1)12. Eureka (7-1)23. Marquette (5-1)44. Troy Buchanan (10…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/71. Washington (10-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (11-2), 3-2.2. Eureka (7-1) was idle.3. Marquette (6-1) def. Oakville (6-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News