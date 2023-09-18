|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Festus
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|10
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North County
|1-6
|0-1
|31/4
|82/12
|Festus
|9-9
|3-1
|115/16
|103/15
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Keeleigh Hankins (#5)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Aubrey Doyle (#3)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Livi Kearns (#29)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (#1, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Kissee (#9, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Carlie Isbell (#16)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0