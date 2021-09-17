Box: Festus 10, Notre Dame 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Festus
|1
|2
|1
|0
|6
|10
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Notre Dame
|4-7
|0-5
|59/5
|81/7
|Festus
|4-9
|2-2
|75/7
|106/10
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Geiler (So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Gillam (Fr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Rousseau (Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Kissee (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ciara McDonald (So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (So.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
