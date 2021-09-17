 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 10, Notre Dame 6
12345RHE
Notre Dame40020600
Festus1210610100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Notre Dame4-70-559/581/7
Festus4-92-275/7106/10

Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)4232000
Madelyn Geiler (So.)3210000
Olivia Gillam (Fr.)1200000
Allison Rousseau (Jr.)2110100
Bailey Propst (Jr.)3111000
Madelyn Kissee (So.)2101000
Ciara McDonald (So.)0100000
Kenzie Douglas (So.)4022000
Rylie Moore (Fr.)3012000
Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)3012100

