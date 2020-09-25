 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Festus 11, Doniphan 1
0 comments

Box: Festus 11, Doniphan 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
RHE
Festus11150
Doniphan100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus5-122-291/5128/8
Doniphan1-20-017/127/2

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)4330100
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)4233110
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)4220200
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)4122000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)3122001
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)2110000
Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)3100000
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)4011000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)3010000

Doniphan
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports