Box: Festus 13, East Carter 12
12345RHE
East Carter213241200
Festus2601413170

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
East Carter1-20-031/1028/9
Festus5-122-291/30128/43

East Carter
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)4321100
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)4234100
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)4231000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)3221100
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)3210000
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)2121100
Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)1100000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)4034100
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)4011000

