Box: Festus 16, Herculaneum 7
Box: Festus 16, Herculaneum 7

1234567RHE
Festus432211316190
Herculaneum2400010700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus3-82-265/692/8
Herculaneum2-61-336/389/8

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bailey Propst (Jr.)5453100
Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)4330000
Rylie Moore (Fr.)5232100
MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)4210000
Kenzie Douglas (So.)4211000
Madelyn Geiler (So.)5121000
Olivia Gillam (Fr.)0100000
Lili Schneider (Jr.)0100000
Allison Rousseau (Jr.)5011000
Madelyn Kissee (So.)5011000
Regan Hanewinkel (Sr.)1013000
Lillly Besore (So.)4010000

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

