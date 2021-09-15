Box: Festus 16, Herculaneum 7

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|16
|19
|0
|Herculaneum
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|3-8
|2-2
|65/6
|92/8
|Herculaneum
|2-6
|1-3
|36/3
|89/8
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bailey Propst (Jr.)
|5
|4
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (Fr.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (So.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Geiler (So.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Gillam (Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lili Schneider (Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Rousseau (Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Kissee (So.)
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Regan Hanewinkel (Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lillly Besore (So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
