 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Festus 16, Jefferson 6
0 comments

Box: Festus 16, Jefferson 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RHE
Festus16130
Jefferson600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus10-134-2159/7170/7
Jefferson3-151-362/3256/11

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rylie Moore (Fr.)5433010
MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)3310100
Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)2210100
Anna Arman (Jr.)2212100
Kenzie Douglas (So.)5144000
Allison Rousseau (Jr.)3112000
Madelyn Geiler (So.)3111000
Bailey Propst (Jr.)4112000
Lili Schneider (Jr.)0100000

Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chaminade's Mr. Everything: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Washington (17-5) was idle.4. Marquette (17-7) was idle.5. P…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News