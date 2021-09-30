Box: Festus 16, Jefferson 6

|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|16
|13
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|10-13
|4-2
|159/7
|170/7
|Jefferson
|3-15
|1-3
|62/3
|256/11
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Rylie Moore (Fr.)
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (So.)
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Rousseau (Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Geiler (So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lili Schneider (Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
