Box: Festus 17, Herculaneum 2
Box: Festus 17, Herculaneum 2

1234RHE
Herculaneum0011200
Festus52821790

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum0-80-49/1113/14
Festus3-102-266/898/12

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)3432000
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)3410000
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)2201000
Madelyn Kissee (#9, OF, Fr.)0200000
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)3134010
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)2113000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)4110000
Brianna Teer (#32, OF, Sr.)2100000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)1101000

