Box: Festus 19, De Soto 4
Box: Festus 19, De Soto 4

12345RHE
De Soto00000400
Festus0000019190

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
De Soto2-111-153/4122/9
Festus2-91-244/384/6

De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)4312100
Allison Rousseau (#2, OF, So.)0300000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)4232100
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)3222000
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)3220010
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)2220100
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)4222000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)3131000
Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)2121000
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)3113000
Abigail Varone (#23, OF, Jr.)1012000

