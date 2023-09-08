|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Union
|5-3
|2-0
|64/8
|24/3
|Festus
|4-4
|1-1
|53/7
|42/5
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Livi Kearns (#29)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (#1, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madelyn Geiler (#20, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ava Oberle (#2, Fr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Aubree Huskey (#10)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlie Isbell (#16)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0