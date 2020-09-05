Box: Festus 5, Kelly 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Kelly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Festus
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kelly
|1-1
|0-0
|16/8
|7/4
|Festus
|1-3
|0-0
|11/6
|14/7
|Kelly
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (#1, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tristan Foulk (#15, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan Green (#7, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Perry (#42, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.