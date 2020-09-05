 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 5, Kelly 4
Box: Festus 5, Kelly 4

12345RHE
Kelly12001400
Festus01103550

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kelly1-10-016/87/4
Festus1-30-011/614/7

Kelly
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, Jr.)3210000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, So.)3111010
Tristan Foulk (#15, Sr.)2111001
Morgan Green (#7, Sr.)3112000
Paige Perry (#42, Sr.)3011000

