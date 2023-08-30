|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Festus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-3
|1-0
|35/7
|19/4
|Festus
|2-3
|0-0
|40/8
|30/6
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Oberle (#2, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Aubrey Doyle (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keeleigh Hankins (#5)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlie Isbell (#16)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (#1, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0