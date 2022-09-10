Box: Festus 7, Francis Howell North 3

|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|7
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|3
|7
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|2-8
|0-2
|41/4
|98/10
|Francis Howell North
|2-9
|0-2
|45/4
|86/9
People are also reading…
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylee Lohnes (#15, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aliya Moring (#9)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Piper Spinaio (#21, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Kraus (#40, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Melia Lanig (#11, 2B, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney McQueen (#14, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0