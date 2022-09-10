 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Festus 7, Francis Howell North 3

RHE
Festus700
Francis Howell North372

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus2-80-241/498/10
Francis Howell North2-90-245/486/9

Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaylee Lohnes (#15, OF, Jr.)2110000
Ryleigh Albers (#18, C, Jr.)3111000
Aliya Moring (#9)2110000
Piper Spinaio (#21, 1B, So.)3010000
Evie Kraus (#40, P, Jr.)3012000
Melia Lanig (#11, 2B, Jr.)1010000
Courtney McQueen (#14, OF, So.)3010000

