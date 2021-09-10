 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 7, Knob Noster 2
Box: Festus 7, Knob Noster 2

123456RHE
Knob Noster110000200
Festus330001760

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Knob Noster0-20-02/18/4
Festus1-60-221/1063/32

Knob Noster
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)1200000
Madelyn Kissee (So.)2200000
Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)2121100
Bailey Propst (Jr.)3110000
Olivia Gillam (Fr.)1100000
Madelyn Geiler (So.)3011000
Anna Arman (Jr.)3010000
Kenzie Douglas (So.)3012000

