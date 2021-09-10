Box: Festus 7, Knob Noster 2

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Knob Noster
|0-2
|0-0
|2/1
|8/4
|Festus
|1-6
|0-2
|21/10
|63/32
|Knob Noster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Kissee (So.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Gillam (Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Geiler (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
