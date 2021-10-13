Box: Festus 7, North County 4

|R
|H
|E
|North County
|4
|0
|0
|Festus
|7
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North County
|5-5
|0-1
|70/7
|75/8
|Festus
|12-14
|5-2
|171/17
|188/19
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bailey Propst (Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Rousseau (Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Kissee (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
