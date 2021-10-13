 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Festus 7, North County 4
0 comments

Box: Festus 7, North County 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RHE
North County400
Festus7110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North County5-50-170/775/8
Festus12-145-2171/17188/19

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)4133110
Bailey Propst (Jr.)4120000
Kenzie Douglas (So.)4121000
Hunter Ellsworth (Jr.)3110000
Allison Rousseau (Jr.)2110000
Anna Arman (Jr.)4111000
Madelyn Kissee (So.)2100000
Rylie Moore (Fr.)4010000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/111. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (26-5) def. Union (8-17), 17-1.3. Summit (26-2) def. Fox (15-15), 9-8.4. M…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News