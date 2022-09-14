 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Festus 8, Herculaneum 7

  • 0
12345678RHE
Herculaneum00142000700
Festus300400018130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum2-30-247/939/8
Festus4-82-259/12105/21

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Olivia Gillam (#18, So.)4220000
Anna Arman (#16, Sr.)4221000
Madelyn Geiler (#1, Jr.)3122000
Bailey Propst (#13, Sr.)4122000
Rylie Moore (#34, So.)4111000
Paige Pikey (#25)0100000
Lilly Rodgers (#20, Sr.)4020000
Livi Kearns (#29)4021000

