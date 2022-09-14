Box: Festus 8, Herculaneum 7

|1
|Herculaneum
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Herculaneum
|2-3
|0-2
|47/9
|39/8
|Festus
|4-8
|2-2
|59/12
|105/21
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Olivia Gillam (#18, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#16, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Geiler (#1, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (#13, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (#34, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Pikey (#25)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Rodgers (#20, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Livi Kearns (#29)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0