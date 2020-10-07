Box: Festus 9, Jefferson 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Festus
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|9
|15
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|6-12
|1-6
|117/6
|145/8
|Festus
|6-18
|3-3
|110/6
|192/11
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Rousseau (#2, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
