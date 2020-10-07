 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Festus 9, Jefferson 4
0 comments

Box: Festus 9, Jefferson 4

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Jefferson2010001400
Festus30103209150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jefferson6-121-6117/6145/8
Festus6-183-3110/6192/11

Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)4210010
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)4122000
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)4122101
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)4120010
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)4111000
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)3110010
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)5110000
Allison Rousseau (#2, OF, So.)0100000
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)4032100
Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)4020000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports