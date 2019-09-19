Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Festus300213312140
Herculaneum40100005110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus8-73-1121/8131/9
Herculaneum1-60-339/376/5

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Green (#7)4331110
Paige Perry (#42, Jr.)5253020
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, So.)3210000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1)4212010
Abby Rickermann (#12)4120100
Allison Rousseau (#6, Fr.)2100000
Maison King (#20)2101000
McKenna Templeton (#10, Jr.)4013000
Bailey Propst (#8)4011000

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Croom (#5, CAT, Sr.)4230000
Courtnee Lowrey (#4, 3RD)4130010
Emma Vaughn (#12, SS, Sr.)4120000
Kylie Romaine (#11, PIT, Jr.)4112110
Skylar Johnston (#9, OF, Sr.)3011000
Abigail Kostecki (3RD, So.)4011000

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.