|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|8-7
|3-1
|121/8
|131/9
|Herculaneum
|1-6
|0-3
|39/3
|76/5
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Green (#7)
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Paige Perry (#42, Jr.)
|5
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (#1)
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Abby Rickermann (#12)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Allison Rousseau (#6, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maison King (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna Templeton (#10, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (#8)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Croom (#5, CAT, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtnee Lowrey (#4, 3RD)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Emma Vaughn (#12, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Romaine (#11, PIT, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Skylar Johnston (#9, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abigail Kostecki (3RD, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0