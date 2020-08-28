Box: Fort Zumwalt East 11, St. Charles West 1

|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles West
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles West
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|11/11
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-0
|0-0
|11/11
|1/1
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Hagl (#3, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Katheryn Bergland (#12, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Wukitsch (#6, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda Scraper (#2, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace McGee (#8, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jaden Amon (#13, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rebecca Kennon (#1, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kayla Kindler (#14, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
