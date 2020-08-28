 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 11, St. Charles West 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 11, St. Charles West 1

RHE
St. Charles West100
Fort Zumwalt East1190

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles West0-10-01/111/11
Fort Zumwalt East1-00-011/111/1

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt EastABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)2210000
Lexi Hagl (#3, So.)1211000
Katheryn Bergland (#12, So.)4211000
Grace Wukitsch (#6, Sr.)0200000
Miranda Scraper (#2, Fr.)2112000
Grace McGee (#8, Fr.)2110100
Jaden Amon (#13, Jr.)0100000
Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)4021000
Rebecca Kennon (#1, So.)3013100
Kayla Kindler (#14, Jr.)3011100

