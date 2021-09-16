Box: Fort Zumwalt East 14, Hazelwood West 5

|1
|Hazelwood West
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|3
|14
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|4-3
|0-1
|76/10
|50/6
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-4
|1-3
|44/6
|56/7
|Hazelwood West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Loryn Damico (#12, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cheyenne Bowman (#8, CF, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Isabelle Rodgers (#4, CF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abagail Cafolla (#22, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Mullins (#1, P, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Koonce (#7, SS, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Aydenn Sutton (#16, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Lasek (#17, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
