Box: Fort Zumwalt East 14, Hazelwood West 5
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 14, Hazelwood West 5

123456RHE
Hazelwood West320000570
Fort Zumwalt East0400731400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hazelwood West4-30-176/1050/6
Fort Zumwalt East2-41-344/656/7

Hazelwood WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Loryn Damico (#12, 3B, Jr.)3121000
Cheyenne Bowman (#8, CF, So.)4110000
Isabelle Rodgers (#4, CF, So.)2110000
Abagail Cafolla (#22, P, Sr.)3101000
Kate Mullins (#1, P, So.)3100000
Marissa Koonce (#7, SS, So.)3010100
Aydenn Sutton (#16, C, Fr.)3011000
Mackenzie Lasek (#17, IF, Sr.)3010000

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

