Box: Fort Zumwalt East 3, Fort Zumwalt North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-1
|0-1
|10/5
|6/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-3
|1-2
|20/10
|33/16
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
