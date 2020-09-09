 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 3, Fort Zumwalt North 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 3, Fort Zumwalt North 0

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt North0000000022
Fort Zumwalt East0101100300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North1-10-110/56/3
Fort Zumwalt East2-31-220/1033/16

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)1010000
Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)3010000

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

