Box: Fort Zumwalt East 4, Washington 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5
|0
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|9-12
|4-6
|93/4
|115/5
|Washington
|18-5
|9-1
|168/8
|56/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Katheryn Bergland (#12, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Kindler (#14, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
