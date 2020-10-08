 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 4, Washington 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 4, Washington 1

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt East0000022450
Washington0100000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East9-124-693/4115/5
Washington18-59-1168/856/3

Fort Zumwalt EastABRHRBI2B3BHR
Katheryn Bergland (#12, So.)4211000
Kayla Kindler (#14, Jr.)4123101
Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)1110000
Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)4010000

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

