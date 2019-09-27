|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11-5
|5-2
|91/6
|51/3
|Union
|5-8
|3-2
|88/6
|63/4
|Fort Zumwalt East
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mackenzie Hayes (#11, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jocelyn Abbott (#3, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Kindler (#8, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Smallfield (#18, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.