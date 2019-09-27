Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt East0000000320
Union0000000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East11-55-291/651/3
Union5-83-288/663/4

Fort Zumwalt EastABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mackenzie Hayes (#11, OF, Fr.)3110000
Jocelyn Abbott (#3, SS, Sr.)3100000
Kayla Kindler (#8, C, So.)2100000
Chloe Smallfield (#18, P, Jr.)3011000

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

