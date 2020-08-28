 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 10, Camdenton 3
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 10, Camdenton 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Camdenton0000000300
Fort Zumwalt North000000010110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Camdenton0-20-07/415/8
Fort Zumwalt North1-00-010/53/2

Camdenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Christoff (Sr.)2321000
Grace Thorn (So.)4220000
Kelly Allensworth (Sr.)4132000
Caroline Emge (Jr.)2100000
Victoria Martin (Jr.)4100000
Ali Burkemper (Jr.)3100000
Ashley Niemczyk (Sr.)3023000
Emma Wood (Jr.)4022200

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports