Box: Fort Zumwalt North 10, Camdenton 3

|Camdenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Camdenton
|0-2
|0-0
|7/4
|15/8
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-0
|0-0
|10/5
|3/2
|Camdenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Christoff (Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (So.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Allensworth (Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caroline Emge (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Martin (Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Burkemper (Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Niemczyk (Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Wood (Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
