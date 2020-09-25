Box: Fort Zumwalt North 12, Union 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Union
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2
|5
|0
|5
|12
|10
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Union
|2-7
|1-4
|46/5
|102/11
|Fort Zumwalt North
|10-3
|4-3
|120/13
|57/6
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (#2, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
