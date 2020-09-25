 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 12, Union 2
1234RHE
Union0011200
Fort Zumwalt North250512102

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Union2-71-446/5102/11
Fort Zumwalt North10-34-3120/1357/6

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)3213100
Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)2210000
Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)1201000
Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)3132000
Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)2111100
Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)3112000
Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)1111000
Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)3111000
Grace Thorn (#2, So.)3111010

