Box: Fort Zumwalt North 14, Fort Zumwalt East 4
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 14, Fort Zumwalt East 4

123456RHE
Fort Zumwalt East013000470
Fort Zumwalt North013001014202

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East5-82-554/472/6
Fort Zumwalt North9-34-3108/855/4

Fort Zumwalt EastABRHRBI2B3BHR
Miranda Scraper (#2, Fr.)3120110
Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)3110000
Zoe Siemsen (#15, So.)4111000
Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)4100000
Grace McGee (#8, Fr.)3020000
Grace Wukitsch (#6, Sr.)3010000

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)5231100
Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)4232000
Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)4235001
Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)4222000
Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)1210100
Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)5131000
Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)4121200
Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)4111000
Grace Thorn (#2, So.)3111010
Mckenna Dydell (#19, So.)2010000

