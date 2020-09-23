Box: Fort Zumwalt North 14, Fort Zumwalt East 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|10
|14
|20
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5-8
|2-5
|54/4
|72/6
|Fort Zumwalt North
|9-3
|4-3
|108/8
|55/4
|Fort Zumwalt East
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Miranda Scraper (#2, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoe Siemsen (#15, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace McGee (#8, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Wukitsch (#6, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (#2, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mckenna Dydell (#19, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.