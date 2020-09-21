Box: Fort Zumwalt North 14, Liberty (Wentzville) 5

|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-10
|0-5
|11/1
|115/10
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7-3
|2-3
|80/7
|43/4
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Armstrong (#7, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
