Box: Fort Zumwalt North 14, Liberty (Wentzville) 5
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 14, Liberty (Wentzville) 5

1234567RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)3002000590
Fort Zumwalt North00642201400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-100-511/1115/10
Fort Zumwalt North7-32-380/743/4

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)4221100
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)4131100
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)3110000
Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)0100000
Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)3020000
Bailey Armstrong (#7, OF, Sr.)4012000

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

