Box: Fort Zumwalt North 16, Lutheran St. Charles 7
1234567RHE
Lutheran St. Charles1042000700
Fort Zumwalt North202156016161

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles1-80-023/398/11
Fort Zumwalt North13-65-5175/19104/12

Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)4432210
Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)5331100
Mikayla Sizemore (#18, Sr.)4230000
Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)4233200
Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)3213000
Lyla Campbell (#9, So.)4111000
Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)4110000
Grace Thorn (#2, So.)4101000
Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)3013000

