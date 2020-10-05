Box: Fort Zumwalt North 16, Lutheran St. Charles 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|0
|16
|16
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1-8
|0-0
|23/3
|98/11
|Fort Zumwalt North
|13-6
|5-5
|175/19
|104/12
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mikayla Sizemore (#18, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lyla Campbell (#9, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (#2, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.