Box: Fort Zumwalt North 17, Fort Zumwalt East 2
123RHE
Fort Zumwalt East200200
Fort Zumwalt North84517110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East6-102-561/4102/6
Fort Zumwalt North11-44-3137/967/4

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)2322000
Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)2324001
Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)3320000
Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)1302000
Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)2210000
Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)3135200
Grace Thorn (#2, So.)3101000
Lyla Campbell (#9, So.)1102000
Mckenna Dydell (#19, So.)2011000

