Box: Fort Zumwalt North 17, Fort Zumwalt East 2

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|8
|4
|5
|17
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6-10
|2-5
|61/4
|102/6
|Fort Zumwalt North
|11-4
|4-3
|137/9
|67/4
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Neumann (#7, Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)
|3
|1
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (#2, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lyla Campbell (#9, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mckenna Dydell (#19, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
