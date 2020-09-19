 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1
RHE
Fort Zumwalt North252
Fort Zumwalt East100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North6-31-366/738/4
Fort Zumwalt East5-62-347/543/5

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)3110000
Grace Thorn (#2, So.)2100000
Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)3021000
Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)2010000
Mckenna Dydell (#19, So.)2010100

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

