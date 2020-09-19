Box: Fort Zumwalt North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2
|5
|2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|6-3
|1-3
|66/7
|38/4
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5-6
|2-3
|47/5
|43/5
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ali Burkemper (#3, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (#2, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Christoff (#8, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Wood (#12, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mckenna Dydell (#19, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
