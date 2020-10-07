 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 4, Parkway North 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 4, Parkway North 2

1234RHE
Parkway North2000200
Fort Zumwalt North0013451

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway North4-40-048/625/3
Fort Zumwalt North14-65-5179/22106/13

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mikayla Sizemore (#18, Sr.)2211100
Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)2110000
Grace Thorn (#2, So.)3100000
Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)3011100
Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)3010100
Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)3010000

