Box: Fort Zumwalt North 4, Parkway North 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway North
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway North
|4-4
|0-0
|48/6
|25/3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|14-6
|5-5
|179/22
|106/13
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mikayla Sizemore (#18, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria Martin (#4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Thorn (#2, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Niemczyk (#1, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kelly Allensworth (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Caroline Emge (#6, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.