Box: Fort Zumwalt South 10, Bowling Green 8
12345678RHE
Bowling Green32001020800
Fort Zumwalt South1004030210143

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bowling Green1-20-016/523/8
Fort Zumwalt South1-20-013/419/6

Bowling Green
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)4334102
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)4200000
Katy Mawer (#28, So.)4142101
Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)4120000
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)4112001
Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)3110000
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)4020100
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)4010000

