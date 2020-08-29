Box: Fort Zumwalt South 10, Bowling Green 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Bowling Green
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|2
|10
|14
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bowling Green
|1-2
|0-0
|16/5
|23/8
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1-2
|0-0
|13/4
|19/6
|Bowling Green
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Mawer (#28, So.)
|4
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
