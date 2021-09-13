 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 11, Holt 6
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 11, Holt 6

RHE
Holt6103
Fort Zumwalt South1100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt2-81-238/488/9
Fort Zumwalt South6-53-265/663/6

HoltABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alli Tudor (#15, Jr.)2213001
Mari Destifanes (#3, Sr.)4120100
Josey Roe (#10, Jr.)4110000
Allison Heying (#6)2110000
Lauren Bennett (#12, Jr.)3100000
Jarah Hoffmann (#5, Jr.)3033200
Leighton Roy (#16, Sr.)2020000

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

