Box: Fort Zumwalt South 11, Holt 6

|R
|H
|E
|Holt
|6
|10
|3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Holt
|2-8
|1-2
|38/4
|88/9
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6-5
|3-2
|65/6
|63/6
|Holt
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alli Tudor (#15, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mari Destifanes (#3, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Josey Roe (#10, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Heying (#6)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Bennett (#12, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jarah Hoffmann (#5, Jr.)
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Leighton Roy (#16, Sr.)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
