Box: Fort Zumwalt South 12, Fort Zumwalt East 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 12, Fort Zumwalt East 2

12345RHE
Fort Zumwalt East00200200
Fort Zumwalt South3032412161

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East1-20-213/425/8
Fort Zumwalt South2-21-025/821/7

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)4332000
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)3231000
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)4220101
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)4210100
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)4143001
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)3121100
Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)2110000

