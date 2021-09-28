 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 13, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 13, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

1234567RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)12120017107
Fort Zumwalt South65002001300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)5-141-697/5144/8
Fort Zumwalt South12-96-3145/8111/6

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)3230000
Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)4221100
Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)4122100
Piper Abernathy (#8, OF, Sr.)4110000
Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)3100000
Kiersten York (#11, P, Fr.)3011100
Marley Nelson (#10, OF, So.)3011000

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

