Box: Fort Zumwalt South 13, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|10
|7
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-14
|1-6
|97/5
|144/8
|Fort Zumwalt South
|12-9
|6-3
|145/8
|111/6
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Piper Abernathy (#8, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiersten York (#11, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marley Nelson (#10, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
